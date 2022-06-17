Dogecoin Trading 25.2% Lower This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0567 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.52 billion and $436.16 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DEI (DEI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00024536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00225494 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006289 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000868 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

