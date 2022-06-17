Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.80-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.76 billion-$28.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.95 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $151.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.56 and its 200 day moving average is $147.75.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.82.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

