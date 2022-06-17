Doman Group LLC Buys New Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 1.4% of Doman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $622,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $672,023,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 486,332.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 340,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 340,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $67.22. 190,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,683. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CP shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

