Doman Group LLC Invests $2.75 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Doman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 54,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000. Comcast comprises about 2.4% of Doman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 7.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 56,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,186,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67. The company has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

