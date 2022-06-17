Doman Group LLC Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Doman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 69,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,549 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.25. 109,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.10.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

