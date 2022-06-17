Doman Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Doman Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

IUSV stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,408. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.03. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

