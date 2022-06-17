Doman Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Doman Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.61. 2,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,487. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

