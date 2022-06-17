Doman Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Doman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.96. 77,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.78.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

