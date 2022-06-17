Doman Group LLC Takes Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,767 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000. GSK makes up 1.9% of Doman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.12) to GBX 1,900 ($23.06) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.54) to GBX 1,800 ($21.85) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.00.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 208,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,141,406. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

