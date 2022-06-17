DragonVein (DVC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $66.00

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $640,146.22 and approximately $66.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,992.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.87 or 0.00528115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00248952 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00012720 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.