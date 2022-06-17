Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in May

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,800 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 572,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 553.5 days.

DFRYF traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09. Dufry has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $72.57.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

