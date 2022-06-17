Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.37. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.