Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

DUK traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.05. 51,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,983. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.37. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

