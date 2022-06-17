Dusk Network (DUSK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.21 Million

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $47.21 million and $6.79 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004852 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,633.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00116994 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 399,745,209 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

