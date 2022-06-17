DXdao Price Reaches $402.82 (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. DXdao has a market cap of $19.87 million and approximately $89,568.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DXdao has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $402.82 or 0.01957903 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00219894 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002409 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00275363 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

