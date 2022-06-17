Dynamic (DYN) Price Reaches $0.0182 on Exchanges

Dynamic (DYN) traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. Dynamic has a market cap of $280,399.50 and $11.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 52.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,487.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.66 or 0.05255311 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000275 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00225509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.45 or 0.00578183 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.84 or 0.00545916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00069427 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

