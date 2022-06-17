E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.80 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.80 ($13.33) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Bank of America set a €12.10 ($12.60) price target on E.On in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.54) price target on E.On in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.54) target price on E.On in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.68) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.54) target price on E.On in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.26 ($12.77).

FRA EOAN traded down €0.60 ($0.63) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €8.50 ($8.85). The stock had a trading volume of 22,859,870 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €9.90 and its 200 day moving average is €10.96. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($6.98) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($11.25).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

