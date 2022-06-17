Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

