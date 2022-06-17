Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.87.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 49.75%.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
