Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.02

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.02 and traded as low as $4.97. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 1,782,801 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KODK shares. TheStreet cut Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $426.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.50 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02.

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 250,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $1,526,720.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy Vandagriff sold 16,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $101,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KODK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 49.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 32,828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,710,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 9.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 83,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

