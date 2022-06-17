Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the May 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,435. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
