Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the May 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,435. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.