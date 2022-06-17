Echo45 Advisors LLC Invests $618,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,273 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $120.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

