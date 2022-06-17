Echo45 Advisors LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,905,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,929,000 after buying an additional 278,422 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,558,405 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $246,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,192 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 67,222 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $205.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.