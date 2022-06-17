ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.90

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$24.90 and last traded at C$5.66, with a volume of 101779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.60.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.11%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.89 per share, with a total value of C$88,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$598,839.44.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

