EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) Shares Sold by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,104 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of EJF Acquisition worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EJFA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

Shares of EJFA stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,753. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

EJF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.