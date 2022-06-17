Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Up 30.7% in May

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the May 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE EGO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.33. 4,003,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,726. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 51.36%. The business had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

