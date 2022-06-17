Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Market Cap Hits $10.70 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $10.70 million and approximately $47,533.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15,675.91 or 0.75497335 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00312713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00089123 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012714 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.