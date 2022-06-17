Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in May

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.2 days.
Shares of Electricité de France stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. Electricité de France has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $15.48.
Electricité de France Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electricité de France (ECIFF)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.