Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in May

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.2 days.

Shares of Electricité de France stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. Electricité de France has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

