Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$16.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.15.

EFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

TSE:EFN opened at C$13.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.65. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$10.99 and a twelve month high of C$15.12.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$260.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0716007 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

