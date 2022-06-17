Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.5% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 883,875 shares of company stock valued at $269,546,640. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $8.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.30. The company had a trading volume of 77,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $281.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.61. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

