Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 35.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total value of $2,202,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 883,875 shares of company stock valued at $269,546,640. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY opened at $288.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.61. The firm has a market cap of $273.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $324.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

