Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) Short Interest Update

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EOCW remained flat at $$9.72 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,525. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Elliott Opportunity II has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

Get Elliott Opportunity II alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elliott Opportunity II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elliott Opportunity II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.