Elrond ERD 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.38 Million (ERD)

Elrond ERD (ERD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Elrond ERD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Elrond ERD has traded flat against the US dollar. Elrond ERD has a total market capitalization of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond ERD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00299439 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.07 or 0.02403413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00093581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012865 BTC.

About Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 coins. The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elrond ERD is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap: Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)). “

Elrond ERD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond ERD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond ERD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.