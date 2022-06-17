Emercoin Reaches One Day Volume of $7,056.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $783,664.98 and approximately $7,056.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,448,980 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

