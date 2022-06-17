Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSN opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. Emerson Radio has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.66.

Emerson Radio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

