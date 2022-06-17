Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CEO Sells 1,412,400.00 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.40, for a total transaction of 1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,539,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 32,946,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ariel Emanuel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, Ariel Emanuel sold 92,785 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 20.25, for a total transaction of 1,878,896.25.

On Thursday, May 5th, Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total transaction of 7,690,824.18.

EDR stock opened at 19.75 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of 17.42 and a 52 week high of 35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,976.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. The firm had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,091,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

EDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays raised shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 34.00.

About Endeavor Group (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.