Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$19.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 15.83. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$6.12 and a 1 year high of C$23.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$650.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.4322751 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 10.37%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

