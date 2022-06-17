EPR Properties (EPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 149.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

EPR Properties stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $56.38.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

