Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Trading Down 1.8%

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.00). Approximately 1,001,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 906,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84 ($1.02).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equals Group from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 129 ($1.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Equals Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £136.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In related news, insider Richard Cooper bought 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000.58 ($35,199.15). Also, insider Sian Herbert bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £19,780 ($24,007.77).

Equals Group Company Profile (LON:EQLS)

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account payments, card payments, and current accounts; Equals Pay, a customer-facing international payments product; Equals Exchange, an internal dealing platform; CardOneMoney, a payment account from individuals and businesses; and FairFX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.