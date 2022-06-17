Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.61 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.00-$14.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $346.93.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $253.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.62. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $250.62 and a one year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $240,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

