Everest Trading Down 29.2% This Week (ID)

Everest (ID) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Everest has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and approximately $58,089.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everest has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0670 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14,199.62 or 0.68818347 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.48 or 0.00341591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00083914 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012706 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.