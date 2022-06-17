Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 15,659 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,659 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of Global X MLP ETF worth $16,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLPA. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 497,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of MLPA traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. 116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,436. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94.

