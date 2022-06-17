Evergreen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,095 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of EnLink Midstream worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,259,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,975,000 after purchasing an additional 649,950 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth about $354,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,183,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,354,000 after acquiring an additional 244,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.50. 89,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENLC. Mizuho boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

