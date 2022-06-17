Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,868,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,853 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 150.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

HIO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,530. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

