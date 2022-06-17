Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,947,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $410,409,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,419,000 after buying an additional 75,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRP traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.10. 197,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,655. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.06. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

