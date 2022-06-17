Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 135.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,476,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after buying an additional 30,989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,352,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,144,000 after purchasing an additional 168,682 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $274.42. 2,688,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,550,760. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.28.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

