Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 73,203 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 463,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,203 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 0.8% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after buying an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $660,733,000 after buying an additional 889,190 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,212,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,489,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $412,114,000 after buying an additional 174,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.15. 708,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,150,068. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

