Evergreen Capital Management LLC Takes $6.96 Million Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 68,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $42,128,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Carter’s by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 86,955 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris purchased 1,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRI stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.25. 15,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.77. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.88 and a 12-month high of $111.17.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. Carter’s’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

