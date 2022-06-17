Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,800 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the May 15th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 301.6 days.

EXCOF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.26. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645. Exco Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

