Exos Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,039 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $497,000.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I alerts:

Shares of DNAA remained flat at $$9.85 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 127,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,614. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.